Updated Trick-or-Treat schedule for Shelby County

There have been updates made to Anna, Fort Loramie and Russia’s Trick or Treat schedules due to successes in volleyball this year. This is the full and updated list for area Trick or Treating this year in Shelby County.

Botkins: Oct. 27 from 1 p.m.-3 p.m.

Jackson Center: Oct. 27 from 4:30 p.m.-6 p.m.

Versailles: Oct. 27 from 2 p.m.-4 p.m.

New Bremen: Oct. 27 from 3 p.m.-5 p.m.

Minster: Oct. 29 from 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m.

DeGraff: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m.-8 p.m.

Houston: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m.-8 p.m.

Kettlersville: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m.-7 p.m.

New Knoxville: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m

Lockington: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m.-8 p.m.

Port Jefferson: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

Sidney: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

Russia: Nov. 3 from 12:30 p.m.-2 p.m.

Anna: Nov. 3 from 2 p.m.-3:30 p.m.

Fort Loramie: Nov. 3 from 2 p.m.-3:30 p.m.