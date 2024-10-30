Jim Jordan faces Tamie Wilson on the ballot this election

Rep. Jim Jordan (R) has held his position as representative of Ohio’s 4th Congressional District since 2007 and candidate Tamie Wilson (D) is running in an attempt to take his place in this year’s election.

Wilson is an entrepreneur and small business owner and was previously an Executive Committee Member for the Delaware Democratic Party. She became interested in working in politics to make change after losing her business due to COVID.

Before his role representing Ohio’s 4th District, Jordan had been in the Ohio State Senate from 2001 to 2007 and had been in the Ohio House of Representatives from 1995 to 2001.

Jordan was nominated for Speaker of the House last year and did not win that position.

Some of Wilson’s important issues are protecting American Democracy, improving the economy, creating a safer America, and women’s right.

Much of Jordan’s platform has been focused on economics, like tax cuts, lowering government spending and social security.

According to his website, “He believes that cutting taxes and letting families keep more of what they earn helps build strong communities and a vibrant economy.”

He also helped found the House Freedom Caucus in 2015. This caucus has been described as the most conservative and furthest-right bloc in the chamber. The goal of this caucus is to push Republican leadership more right. Jordan was the first chairman of the caucus.

Wilson stands opposite Jordan in many aspects. Her podcast “Lead-HER-ship” has been a space where she has political and controversial conversations hoping to lead more women to politics.

On the discussion of abortion, Jordan has been a well-known pro-life supporter throughout his time in politics. Wilson has said that she believes in protecting women’s rights as well as their bodies and safety.

In-person early voting has begun. The schedule for dates and times for early in-person are posted on the Shelby County Board of Elections website. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5.

