Out of the past: Oct. 30

125 Years

Oct. 30, 1899

City officials state that the whole sale destruction of property on Hallowe’en, such as tearing up gutter crossings, carrying away gates, and running away buggies and wagons or other violations of the law will not be tolerated.

If the person having, or having disposed of the large liver and white setter dog does not return him to me and receive reward, he will be prosecuted as this dog is property and the person is known. – John Heuback – Advertisement.

100 Years

Oct. 30, 1924

The Swanders Athletics ended their baseball season Oct. 26 in a fast 10 inning game in which they defeated the Plattsville team by a score of 7 to 6.

In Piper’s ad of last night, costume Velvet was advertised at $1 a yard. This was a misprint. It should have read $4 instead.

The Whipp Machine Tool Company has filed an action in common pleas court against the Micro Meter Co. The action asks that the plaintiff be adjudged the owner of the latter’s patent of a gasoline measuring meter, according to an agreement alleged to have been entered into with the Whipp company for the manufacture of the meter and that the defendants be barred from any rights or interests in the same.

75 Years

Oct. 30, 1949

Several thousand delegates to the Fraternal Order of Eagles state zone 5 convention poured into Sidney over the weekend from 34 outlying Eagle aeries to march yesterday in one of the most gala and spectacular parades ever witnessed in Sidney.

Music was heard throughout the entire Shelby county home open house yesterday. It was played by the Franklin Schaefer orchestra. Members playing were Robert Bull, John Longanecker, Thelbert Shrader, Helen Schaefer, Franklin Schaefer, Frank Nevell Jr., and Wesley Johnston.

50 Years

Oct. 30, 1974

Final changes were approved last night for the estimated $1.5 million development project in Tawawa Civic Park by the Sidney Parks and Recreation Commission. The development set for the 29.4-acre Baumgardner property, will tentatively include nine tennis courts, an ice-skating rink, amphitheater and multi-purpose pavilion.

The Shelby County Children’s Home is in the process of a major reorganization and there is a possibility it will close; it was reported today.

A small crowd of Farm Bureau members gathered in the courthouse last evening to hear candidates for local, state, and national office express their views. If the crowd was scarce, the candidates were even more so, as only three political hopefuls were able to make an appearance: Thelma Short, running for auditor; Kenneth McElroy, running for commissioner: and Dale Locker, seeking reelection as state representative.

25 Years

Oct. 30, 1999

Two candidates are running for a pair of seats on the Shelby County Educational Service Center Governing Board in Tuesday’s election. Incumbent Madeline Maurer, Fort Loramie, is seeking a second term. The other candidate is Roger L. Lentz, Anna. Ralph Bornhorst is not seeking reelection.

PHOTO – Wilma Baumann, resident of Fair Haven Shelby County Home, sits in one of the nine recliners donated by the Hampton Inn. According to the general manager of the Hampton Inn, Jayne Smith, “There were extra chairs and rather than return them, the inn decided to try to do something for the community.” The Hampton Inn donated nine recliners to Dorothy Love Retirement Community, nine to Fair Haven and one to Lehman Catholic High School.

