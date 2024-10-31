Volleyball: Fort Loramie’s experience propels it by Russia, to regional final

FAIRBORN — Fort Loramie volleyball defeated their rival Russia Raiders 3-0 at Skyhawk Arena in a Division VII regional semifinal contest.

“There isn’t a whole lot that I say to them,” Fort Loramie head coach John Rodgers said of his role in motivating his team. “I’ve learned in my 30 years of coaching that sometimes a coach just needs to get out of the way.”

With the win, Fort Loramie set up an all-Shelby County Athletic League regional final on Saturday against Jackson Center, which beat Plain City Shekinah Christian 3-0 in Thursday’s first semifinal in Fairborn.

Loramie (25-1) took a commanding 7-2 lead in the first set before the Raiders (13-13) called their first timeout. Fort Loramie held a 16-6 lead in the first before Russia got back within 10 on a Loramie serve into the net.

When the Raiders took their second timeout in the first, they trailed Fort Loramie 18-7.

Loramie went on to take the first set 25-12.

“I direct traffic and make sure things are going how they need to,” Rodgers said. “As far as attitude, what they carry on the court and how they take care of themselves and get ready for the next match, they’re on their own and do a great job of it.”

In a similar fashion to the first set, early in the second set, the score was knotted 2-2 before Fort Loramie caught its stride and took a 7-2 lead.

Russia took its first timeout of the set as it trailed 9-3 and its second, down 14-3.

Loramie stayed hot and took the second set 25-9.

“Jenna Barhorst, our setter, is the quarterback,” Rodgers said. “There’s no doubt about it, she makes plays that make you see why she’s a Division I recruit going to Xavier.”

Barhorst had two aces on Thursday and became the program’s career aces leader. She had 37 assists.

In the third set, Fort Loramie leapt out to a 6-0 lead before the first Raiders timeout was called. After the timeout, Loramie took a 13-1 lead before Russia called its second of the set.

Fort Loramie outscored the Raiders 12-6 after the timeout as it took a 25-7 victory in the third and final set.

“From our first practice to today they’re leaving this better in all aspects of their lives,” Russia head coach Aaron Watkins said of the Raiders’ season. “I’m so proud of this group of seniors. They got four district titles and four regional appearances. With this being a younger group, I’m excited for their future.”

Avery Brandewie led Fort Loramie with 13 kills while Victoria Mescher and Julian Gaier each had nine. Jenna Hoying had five. Brandewie had a team-high nine digs and Aly McCumber had seven. Deanna Rodeheffer and Mescher each had four aces.

With the win, Loramie advances to take on the Jackson Center Tigers (19-7) at Skyhawk Arena on Saturday at 2 p.m. in a Division VII regional final matchup.

Fort Loramie, which was ranked No. 1 in the D-VII coaches association poll all season, beat Jackson Center 3-0 in both SCAL matches the squads played in regular season, including a 25-15, 25-21, 25-14 win on Oct. 3.

The squad beat Russia 3-0 in all three matchups the squads played thsi season.

