Volleyball: Anna Rockets launched to regional final

NORTHMONT — The Anna Rockets volleyball team advanced to a Division VI regional final on Thursday with their 3-1 win over Fort Recovery at Northmont High School.

The Rockets (18-7) took the first set 25-19 and the second 25-18 before they dropped the third 22-25. Anna bounced back in the fourth set and took a 25-22 victory to clinch the regional final berth.

Liz Staudter led the Rockets in kills with 33, Izzy Jenkins notched a whopping 52 assists and Madison Mumaw led Anna with 38 digs.

The Rockets will take on Coldwater (27-0) at Northmont High School at 2 p.m. on Saturday. The Cavaliers were ranked No. 1 in D-VI in the final state coaches association poll of the season and were a near-unanimous selection, receiving 37 or 38 votes.

