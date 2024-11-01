Out of the past: Nov. 1

125 Years

Nov. 1, 1899

Misses Carolyn Wilson, Alma Shaw, Julia Smith and Maude Haslup, and James Orbison, Arthur Kah, Wilbur S. McCune and Howard A. Amos attended a Hallowe’en party given by Misses Rankin at Covington last evening.

C.H. Roman, of Oran, went to Buena Vista, Mississippi, last Monday. He will pursue the classical course of Normal College in charge of his brother, F.W. Roman.

100 Years

Nov. 1, 1924

Two of six Sidney area milk dealers show a consistent reduction in bacteria for each year from 1922 to 1924, notably Rousch and Herbert. It shows that their milk is handled cleanly from the time it leaves the cow until it reaches the doorstep. It is for the welfare of the public and the health of our children that the board of health is working toward compulsory pasteurization of all milk.

With 163 feet, Frank Clark won first prize, $8, in the Shelby County fish and game crow shooting contest. With 154 tails, W. Wert won the $5 first prize for shooting red squirrels.

Headed by Sheriff Frank Clark, local police visited the west Park street home near the Mt. Vernon Baptist church Friday and found a two-gallon jug of wine, a gallon jug of dandelion wine, a lot of bottles, and a big cooper wash-boiler.

75 Years

Nov. 1, 1949

Miss Corlyss Rike, of Sidney, has been named house chairman of Wesley foundation, the Methodist church’s religious training program for students at Miami university. Miss Rike is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth F. Rike.

“Is It Worse For a Man to Work in the Field on Sunday Than for His Wife to Work all Day Cooking for Company” was the interesting discussion held at the recent meeting of Maplewood grange. The “no’s” won the argument.

50 Years

Nov. 1, 1974

Mr. and Mrs. Malcolm White have resigned their positions as superintendent and matron of the Shelby County Children’s Home and White has accepted a position as director of the Shelby County Juvenil Group Home.

When Thomas Cotterman, 1443 Park St., began digging in his garden earlier this week, he dug up a four-pound white radish. He had planted the radish in his mother’s garden on Sixth Ave., in June.

Demolition of the old “traction line” bridge which formerly handled trolley traffic to and from Sidney on Fair Road is nearing completion. More recently, the bridge handled car and truck traffic. The bridge is being demolished following the construction of a relocated bridge.

25 Years

Nov. 1, 1999

The Shelby County Commissioners approved the purchase of computers and other equipment for the Shelby County Park District at their Thursday morning meeting.

NEW KNOXVILLE – A student’s attention on fire safety day at school is credited for saving part of the Leslek Holsteins Farm livestock Complex during a fire late Friday afternoon. The quick action of 15-year-old Kurt Kruse and sister Erin, 18, expedited the crew’s response to the blaze that destroyed the main structure of the Kruse family farm.

DAYTON – It was an easy day for both Lehman and Anna in the volleyball district finals Saturday at the Nutter Center, with each sweeping two games in quick fashion. Anna advanced to the regionals with a 15-0, 15-8 decision over Middletown Christian in Division IV. Lehman moved on with a 15-2, 15-7 win over Madeira in Division III.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org. Visit the Sidney Daily News website, www.sidneydailynews.com to read the rest of the week’s columns.