Anna receives EPA grant

ANNA — The village of Anna was awarded a grant from the Ohio EPA 2024 H2Ohio Rivers Initiative Chloride Reduction State Grant in the amount of $14,599.00.

Money received from this grant is being used to help reduce the amount of road salt that makes its way to Ohio rivers and streams.

The Village has purchased a brine tank and spreader that was mounted on the back of one of their trucks. This equiptment allows them to pretreat the roads before the first snowfall.

By doing this, it should improve their ability to control road conditions prior to snow events instead of waiting for the snow to stop, then treating the streets.

The brine is a mix of water and salt that will reduce the amount of salt they need to purchase and will be more effective.

By using less rock salt, they will be accomplishing the directive of the grant.