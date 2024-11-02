Russia, Botkins and Anna compete in state cross country meet

OBETZ – Botkins, Russia and Anna’s boys cross country seasons’ came to a close on Saturday at Fortress Obetz in the Division III State cross country meet.

The meet was won individually by Rittman’s Luke Snyder who ran a 14:58.13 and broke the course record by over 20 seconds.

Mount Gilead won the meet as a team with its score of 109.

The Trojans took fourth place as a team with their score of 178 and were led by Carson Brown (22nd overall, 15:58.69), Collin Doseck (52nd, 16:29.83), Lucas Arnold (85th, 16:55.61), Ryan Koenig (101st, 17:03.69) and Wesley Manger (116th, 17:12.94).

The Russia Raiders placed 14th with a 311. Their fastest runners were Jacob Schmitmeyer (39th overall, 16:20.99), Samuel Philpot (59th, 16:36.40), Evan Smith (126th, 17:18.61), Eli Schmitmeyer (154th, 17:53.84) and Keagan Baldridge (156th, 17:55.24).

Anna’s Titus Young was the only Rocket runner that qualified for the meet. Young finished in 42nd place overall with his time of 16:21.94.

