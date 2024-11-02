Sidney City Council discusses zoning codes during regular meeting

SIDNEY – Sidney City Council met for their regular meeting on Oct. 28.

The meeting began with an acceptance of the financial report and the adoption of two ordinances.

The council came to a disagreement on the approval of amendments to the “Zoning Code” that includes allowing drive-thrus in the area to operate between the hours of 12 a.m. and 5 a.m. in residential areas.

There was some discrepancy in the language and the changes this would enact. The council deliberated and decided to take time to better understand the amendments and will revisit it at their next meeting

The council passed a resolution to work with ODOT to replace the Spruce Street bridge which would increase vertical clearance over the CSX railroad. This project is expected to begin in 2026.

They also passed a resolution to allow ODOT to complete the patching of the state Route 29 bridge.

A resolution was passed to allow the city manager to enter fire protection contracts and contracts for emergency ambulance service with various townships as well as the allowance of the city manager to apply for a grant with ODNR to help fund the pickleball court construction in Custenborder Field.

The final resolution passed allows for the City of Sidney to purchase Howard’s Tire to help expand the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department.

It was mentioned that motor vehicle traffic through Tawawa Park is closed for the season and will be reopened on the third Saturday of April in 2025.

The next city council meeting will be held on Monday, Nov. 11 at City Hall.

Reach Sidney Daily News reporter Anna Edmiston at 937-538-4825.