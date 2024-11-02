Sidney Police reports: Monday to Wednesday

OCTOBER 28

-2:31 p.m.: crash. Chadwick A. Jenkins, 45, of Sidney, was traveling east on Michigan Street in the left lane. Barbara A. Perry, 67, of Sidney, was traveling east on Michigan Street in the right lane. Jenkins attempted to turn right onto North Vandemark Road from the left lane and struck Perry as he attempted to turn.

OCTOBER 29

-9:11 a.m.: court summons/citation. Sasha E. Hoover, 33, of Sidney, was arrested for domestic violence.

-1:30 p.m.: complaint. Mathew T. Smith, 19, of Sidney, was arrested for domestic violence.

OCTOBER 30

-12:46 a.m.: crime in progress. Lawrence W. Clippinger, 52, of Memphis, TN, was arrested for having physical control of a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

-3:21 a.m.: crime in progress. Rick L. Fleetwood, 58, of Sidney, was arrested for driving while under the influence of alcohol.

-4:44 p.m.: other. Stevie L. Bell, 25, of Sidney, was arrested for possessing criminal tools, driving under suspension or violation of license restriction, and possession of schedule I or II substances.

-4:44 p.m.: other. Walter J. Miller, 32, of Piqua, was arrested for possession of criminal tools, possession of drugs and possession of schedule I or II substances.

