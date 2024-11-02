United Way 2024 Campaign Finale open to the public

Karla Young, President and CEO, “We are excited to share with the community that our annual Finale that celebrates the community’s generosity will be held at the Historic Sidney Theatre on Thursday, Nov. 7 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The announcing of the campaign totals will begin at 5:30 p.m.” T

he Finale will offer heavy appetizers catered by The Spot and a cash bar.

The Finale is sponsored this year by PNC Bank.

The event is open to the public and no R.S.V.P.’s needed.

The Shelby County United Way is a local 501c3 non-profit organization that has earned the highest rating from Charity Navigator nine out of the past ten years. Monies raised in the annual campaign are invested locally under the leadership and direction of our local volunteer Board of Directors and Community Allocation Volunteers.

Donors can make payroll contributions with participating employers or make a one time or reoccurring donation by visiting www.shelbycountyunitedway.org or text SHELBY to 40403. Checks can be made payable to Shelby County United Way and mailed to P.O. Box 751, Sidney.