Your View: More than red or blue

I have lived in Shelby County for ninety plus years. I have never been fearful or felt threatened. We didn’t have the disinformation of today or the media and technology.

I find whenever I go to the grocery or do other chores, there is always someone, old or young, to reach for groceries, put them in my cart, put my walker in the car, and open doors. People are so kind.

Now, for my concerns. I want my children, grandchildren and the greats to have all the freedoms I have had.

The freedom to vote and set poll without being threatened, to read books they want, the seperation of church and state, to marry whoever they love, women to have control of their health issues, and for legal migrants to live a life free of threats.

Educate yourself before you vote. Read, study the issues, fact check all you read, especially Project 2025.

The election is not Red or Blue.

Its our way of life.

Emma Hecht

Sidney