Campbells celebrate 65th anniversary

KNIGHTSVILLE, Ind. — Patti and Duane Campbell, of Knightsville, Indiana, celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary, June 30, 2018, with a party at their home.

Duane and the former Patti Slover were married June 19, 1953, in the First Church of God in Sidney.

They are the parents of two daughters and sons-in-law, Kay and Joe Ware, of Lawrenceville, Georgia, and Lynn and Don Shough, of Troy; and two sons and daughters-in-law, Jerry and Chris Campbell, of Greencastle, Indiana, and Jon and Cathy Campbell, of Brazil, Indiana. They have 15 grandchildren, 25 living great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Three other great-grandchildren are deceased.