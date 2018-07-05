Browns mark golden year

ANNA — Beth and Roger Brown, of Anna, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary at an open house, July 22, 2018, from 2 to 5 p.m., in the St. Jacob Lutheran Church, 101 W. Main St., Anna.

Roger and the former Beth Rickert were married Dec. 14, 1968, in the St. Jacob Lutheran Church in Anna. The Rev. Paul D. Koehler performed the ceremony on an extremely cold day of blizzard-like conditions. Witnesses were best man Mark Allen and matron of honor Alice (Opperman) Fisher. The couple had met through a co-worker of the bride.

Roger is the son of the late Effie Mae (Cotterman) and Fernandis Brown.

Beth is the daughter of the late Florence (Ware) and Melvin Rickert.

The Browns are the parents of a son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Kim Brown, of Sidney, and two daughters and sons-in-law, Melinda and Jack Burdiss, of Port St. Lucie, Florida, and Melissa and Erik Fogt, of Anna. They have eight grandchildren.

Beth and Roger are both retired; however, Roger is employed part time by Maumee Vending.

They attend the Sidney First Church of the Nazarene. Beth enjoys flower gardening. They both enjoy spending time with family and attending their grandchildren’s sporting and school activities.