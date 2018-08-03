Kerbers celebrate golden year

SIDNEY — Sharon and Bill Kerber, of Sidney, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary, Aug. 11, 2018, at a 5:30 p.m. Mass in the Holy Angels Catholic Church in Sidney and a dinner for family and friends at the Moose Lodge and with a trip to Petoskey, Michigan, with their family later this summer.

Bill and the former Sharon Kinninger were married Aug. 10, 1968, in the Holy Angels Catholic Church in Sidney. The Rev. Jerome Buck performed the ceremony on a cool summer day. Witnesses were Dan Kerber, Patty Geise, Nancy Boekerman, Jan Grogean, Donna Vonderhuevel, Kristi Marcum, Dick Geise, Bob Kerber and George Kerber. The couple had met on a blind date.

Bill is the son of the late Dorothy and George Kerber. He has nine brothers, Dan Kerber, of Troy, Bob Kerber, of Albany, John Kerber of St. Louisville, George Kerber, of Murphy, North Carolina, Mike Kerber, of Asheville, North Carolina, Fred Kerber, of Winchester, Kentucky, Alan Kerber, of Cullman, Alabama, Joe Kerber, of Fletcher, North Carolina, and Gary Kerber, of Athens; and two sisters, Linda Schmitmeyer, of Valencia, Pennsylvania, and Nancy Boekerman, of Rockford, Illinois.

Sharon is the daughter of the late Mildred and Lester Kinninger. She has two living sisters, Jane Grogean, of Russia, and Kristi Marcum, of Sidney. Another sister, Donna Vonderhuevel, is deceased.

The Kerbers have two sons, Nathan Kerber, of Perrysburg, and Eric Kerber, of Dayton, and two daughters, Julie Blocking, of Toledo, and Nicole Brumbaugh, of Tipp City. They have seven grandchildren.

Sharon worked at US Bank for 32 years and in the Shelby County Recorder’s office for 11 years. She retired in June 2011.

Bill was employed by Emerson Electric in the IT department. He retired in 2007.

They attend Holy Angels Catholic Church. They enjoy volunteer work.