Minster couple note 65 years

MINSTER — Thomas and Margaret Albers, of Minster, will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary, Sept. 9, 2018, with a Mass of thanksgiving at 8:45 a.m., to be led by the Rev. Lewis Schmit in the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Egypt, and a reception for their immediate family in the American Legion hall in Minster.

Thomas and the former Margaret Guggenbiller were married Sept. 12, 1953, in the St. Wendelin Catholic Church in St. Wendelin. It was a beautiful fall day.

Thomas is the son of the late Mathilda and Frank Albers.

Margaret is the daughter of the late Leona and Henry Guggenbiller.

The couple have two living sons and daughters-in-law, Steve and Deb Albers, of Minster, and James and Amy Albers, of Fort Loramie, and three living daughters and sons-in-law, Joan and Joe Borchers, of Versailles, Donna and Gary Borges, of Minster, and Teresa and Chris King, of Columbus. Three other sons, Joseph, Thomas Jr. and David, and a daughter, Mary, are deceased. They have 16 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

They retired from farming and enjoy fishing, traveling, playing cards and spending time with their family.