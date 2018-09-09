Barhorsts mark 65 years

FORT LORAMIE — Dorothy and Ken Barhorst, of Fort Loramie, will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary, Sept. 15, 2018, at a Mass hosted by their children in St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Fort Loramie at 5 p.m.

Ken and the former Dorothy Rethman were married, Sept. 17, 1953, in the St. Nicholas Church in Osgood. The Rev. Jacob Volk performed the ceremony on a sunny day that was quite warm. Witnesses were best man Lionel Barhorst and maid of honor Joan Rethman Hilgefort. The couple had met at a dance at Crystal Ball.

Ken is the son of the late Rosemary and Frank Barhorst. He has a living sister-in-law, Norma Barhorst, of Minster. His two brothers, Harold Barhorst and Lionel Barhorst, and his sister and brother-in-law, Rita and Urban Gaier, are deceased.

Dorothy is the daughter of the late Marie and Ben Rethman. Her brother and sister-in-law, Edward and Marjorie Rethman, and her sister and brother-in-law, Joan and Richard Hilgefort, are deceased.

The Barhorsts have two sons and daughters-in-law, Douglas and Janet Barhorst, of Montezuma, and Gregg Barhorst and Mary Bertke, of Maria Stein, and a daughter and son-in-law, Angela and Dennis Everman, of Maria Stein. They have eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.