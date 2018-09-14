Covaults celebrate 65 years

SIDNEY — Kathleen and Harold Covault, of Sidney, celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary, Sept. 5, 2018, with family and friends.

Harold and the former Kathleen Caven were married Sept. 5, 1953, when Harold had a weekend pass to leave Camp Breckenridge, Kentucky.

Harold is the son of the late Bertha and Clifford Covault. He has two living sisters, Norma Clark and Lois Fogt. Two other sisters, Betty Thomas and Frances Faulkner, and a brother, Russell Covault, are deceased.

Kathleen is the daughter of the late Martha and Garner Caven. She has a living sister, Elaine Heitz. Another sister, Annette Fiebiger, is deceased.

The Covaults have a daughter and son-in-law, Wanda and Ted Redinbo, of Sidney, and two sons and a daughter-in-law, Wayne Covault, of Los Angeles, California, and Dale and Barbara Covault, of Sidney. They have four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Harold served in the U.S. Army in Korea, attaining the rank of corporal. He is a retired farmer and served as a director of the First Central National Bank in St. Paris for 52 years and as a trustee of Pioneer Rural Electric for 18 years.

Kathleen retired as secretary and treasurer of Covault Farms Inc. and volunteered for FISH for 23 years.

The couple are members of the GreenView United Church of Christ.