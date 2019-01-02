Deans celebrate golden date

SIDNEY — Darlene and Julian Dean, of Sidney, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary, today, Jan. 2, 2019, at a restaurant dinner hosted by their family.

Julian and the former Darlene Martin were married, Jan. 2, 1969, in the Brooklyn Avenue Church of God in Sidney. The Rev. Robert E. Bey, brother-in-law of the bride, performed the ceremony. Witnesses were best man Jimmie Martin, brother of the bride; matron of honor Drama Bey, sister of the bride; and Arnold Martin, brother of the bride, who was the pianist. A reception at the home of the bride’s parents followed the ceremony.

Julian is the son of the late Osborne Dean and Emily Lane. He has a living sister, Jeanie Dean, of Kentucky, and two living brothers, Carrol Dean, of Kentucky, and Tony Dean, of Sidney.

Darlene is the daughter of the late Pearl Marie and Hubert H. Martin. She has two living brothers, Jimmie Martin and Arnold Martin, both of Sidney, and a living sister, Drama Bey, of Sidney.

The Deans have two daughters, Julene Redick and Glennell Barnes, both of Troy. They have four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Both Darlene and Julian are retired. They attend the Brooklyn Avenue Church of God in Sidney.