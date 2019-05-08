Steinkes celebrate golden date

SIDNEY — Nancy and Jim Steinke, of Sidney, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary, May 26, 2019, at a 10 a.m. Mass in the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in McCartyville and a 1 p.m. reception at the home of Marilyn and Dave Voisard, 1610 Timberidge Lane.

Jim and the former Nancy Akers were married, May 16, 1969, in the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in McCartyville. The Rev. Clarence Diegelman performed the nuptial high Mass. Witnesses were maid of honor Marilyn (Akers) Voisard, best man Richard Steinke, and usher Robert Akers, brother of the bride. A reception in the Heiland Post American Legion hall in Anna followed the ceremony. The couple honeymooned in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Jim is the son of the late Lucille and James Steinke.

Nancy is the daughter of the late Arlene and Kenneth Akers.

The Steinkes are the parents of two sons. They have seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Nancy retired in 2012 as office manager of the city of Sidney after almost 31 years of service.

Jim retired from Sprint Corp. in 2005 after 38 years of service. He served as a volunteer firefighter for 43 years with the Anna and Shelby County fire departments. He was fire chief of the Shelby County department for a year.

Nancy enjoys enjoys geneaology and scrapbooking. She is a member and past treasurer of the Shelby County Genealogical Society, a trustee of the Shelby County Historical Society, historian of the Lewis-Boyer Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and a member of the Society of Mayflower Descendants, the Ohio Genealogical Society, the Shelby County-Sidney Ohio Bicentennial Committee and several lineage societies in Darke County.

Jim enjoys fishing, reading — especially American military history — and keeping up with current events.

They both enjoy walking and bike riding in Tawawa Park and Grand Lake St. Marys, traveling and spending time with their family.