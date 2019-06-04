Bruns celebrate golden date

MARIA STEIN — Gerald J. (JB) and Sandra K. Bruns will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary, June 9, 2019, at a 10:30 a.m. Mass in the St. John’s Catholic Church, in Maria Stein, with a meal to follow at the Knights of St. John’s Hall. There will also be an open house, from 2 to 4 p.m. The couple has requested no gifts.

Gerald and the former Sandra Schipper were married, June 28, 1969, in the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Botkins. Father Robert Bastian officiated. Witnesses were Shirley and Ronnie (“Blackie”) Dunn, Jackie Maurer, Janet Schnippel, Judy Oellerman, Mary Ann Kinsella, Phyllis and Harry Homan, Shirley Hopple, Marlene Tuente, Ron (“Honk”) Bruns, Jim Bruns (deceased), Lavern (“Shotgun”) Bruns, and Dan Heitkamp.

The Bruns are the parents of four children, Teresa (Gary) Meyer, of Minster John (Hotrod) (Becky) Bruns, of Minster, Shannon (Marty) Schwartz, of St. Marys, Tammy (Steve) Rosenbeck, of St. Henry, and an honorary daughter, Stephanie (John) Kremer, of Celina. They have six grandsons, five grandaughters, two honorary grandsons, and one granddaughter, Aubrey, in heaven.

Gerald is retired, after 45 years, from Crown, New Bremen. Sandra is a school bus driver for Marion Local Schools, and also works as cashier in the cafeteria, as well as in the library.