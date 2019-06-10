Shorts celebrate 50 years

SIDNEY — Douglas and Linda Short, of Sidney, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Friday, June 14, 2019.

Doug and the former Linda Couchot were married June 14, 1969, at the Evangelical United Brethren Church in Sidney. Stephen Short stood with his brother as best man and Sandra (Kuch) Frazier served as her friend’s matron of honor. Other attendants were Vicky (Asbury) Robinson, niece of the bride; Susan Short, sister of the bridegroom; Mike Couchot, nephew of the bride; and Brian DeVore, friend of the couple.

Doug and Linda met in 1968 at the Amos Memorial Public Library, where Linda was working as a librarian technician.

They are the parents of two daughters, Amy Kerentsew and Karen (Steve) Fogt. They have four grandchildren, Trent, Kohl, Brittany, and Ashlyn. They have one great-grandchild on the way.

Linda is the daughter of the late Orville and Elma Couchot. She has one brother, Paul Couchot. Linda’s two sisters, Carol Asbury and Joan Romaker, along with one brother, Richard, are all deceased.

Doug is the son of the late Maynard and Marian Short. He has one sister, Susan (Roger) Short, of Toledo, and two brothers, Stephen Short, of Granite Bay, California, and Mark Short, of Wapakoneta.

Linda retired from the Transportation Department of Shelby County Board of Developmental Disabilities. Doug is a retired school teacher of special needs students.

Together, they attend Hardin United Methodist Church and enjoy traveling, especially by train.

Linda enjoys working in her flower garden, and Doug has been an avid railroading hobbyist his entire life. He has also attended the Indianapolis 500 for 49 years with his family.