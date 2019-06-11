Bizas celebrate 60 years

SIDNEY — Joyce and Bill Biza, of Sidney, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with an open house on Sunday, June 23, 2019, from 1 to 5 p.m., at the Hardin Crossroads Hall. The couple has requested no gifts.

Bill and the former Joyce Johnson were married on June 21, 1959, at the Houston Congregational Christian Church. Mary Morrison, sister of the bride, served as maid of honor, and Ed Biza, brother of the groom, served as best man.

The Bizas are the parents of two children, Bob Biza, deceased, and Bonnie (Mark) Poeppelman, of Sidney. They have three grandchildren, Robby Biza, Dustin Poeppelman, and David Poeppelman.

Joyce is the daughter of the late Ethel and Russ Johnson.

Bill is the son of the late Violet and Ed “Pinky” Biza.

The couple met in Piqua while Joyce was out with her friends and Bill was cruising the town with his friends, which was a popular past-time of the ’50s.

Bill is retired from the City of Chillicothe Water Company, and Joyce is a homemaker.

Bill loves theology and was ordained pastor of Lynchburg United Methodist Church for 10 years after his retirement. Joyce loves to cook and has made many meals and desserts for friends and family over the years. The couple is affiliated with the Oran Christian Church.