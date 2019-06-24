Barhorsts celebrate 65 years

COLDWATER — Joseph and Wilma Barhorst, of Coldwater, will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary on Sunday, July 21, 2019, during a private family Mass and celebration. The couple has requested no gifts, but cards of well wishes are welcome.

Joseph and the former Wilma Fiely were married on July 24, 1954, at the St. Mary Catholic Church in Philothea.

The Barhorsts are the parents of five children, Diane Stromblad, of Coldwater, Joyce (Steve) Koesters, of St. Henry, Dale (Bonnie) Barhorst, of Coldwater, Donna (Rick) Hemmelgarn, of Coldwater, and Lynn (Jake) Bruggeman, of St. Henry, as well as one daughter-in-law, Kathy Barhorst, deceased.

Wilma is the daughter of the late Hubert and Florentine Fiely.

Joseph is the son of the late August and Mary Barhorst.

Wilma is retired from the Celina Walmart. Joseph is retired from New Idea Inc.

The couple are members of the St. Mary Catholic Church in Philothea.