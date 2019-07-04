The Husseys celebrate 50 years

SIDNEY — Melda J. and Michael C. Hussey, of Sidney, will celebrate 50 years of marriage on July 5, 2019.

On a hot July 5 day in 1969, at 2:30 p.m., Melda J. McDaniel and Michael C. Hussey were married in the Pasco United Methodist Church, in Pasco.

Melda is the daughter of W.L. and Ester McDaniel, and Mike is the son of Walter and Edith Hussey.

Mike and Melda are the parents of two children, Shawn (Holly) Hussey, and Bridget McLain, and the late Anthony McLain, a Sidney Firefighter. Bridget is a kindergarten teacher at Longfellow Primary School, and Shawn is a GM at Comfort Inn Suites in Dayton.

They have seven grandchildren, Casey (Kasia) Hussey, both research scientists at John Hopkins in Baltimore, Maryland; Madison, student at The Ohio State University, and Malorie Hussey, student at Franciscan University in Steubenville; Alex McLain, accountant at Clark Schafer at Austin Landing in Dayton; Austin, employee for Regal Plumbing; and Andrew and Adam McLain, students at Sidney High School.

Mike and Melda are former owners of Hussey’s Restaurant, which they sold and retired in 2003. The couple moved to Henderson, Nevada, for eight years, before returning to Sidney in 2011, to welcome grandchildren and spend time with and assist aging parents.

Mike retired again from Dickman Supply after 10 years in 2014, and Melda from Interiors by Alice in 2013.

The couple enjoys watching grandchildren play sports, Andrew in marching band at SHS, and traveling.

For their anniversary, the couple went on a 10-day road trip to Gatlinburg, Tennessee, Biltmore Estates, North Carolina, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, then to Savannah, Georgia.

On July 5, they will be spending their anniversary visiting their eldest grandson, Casey, and his Wife, Kasia. In the winter, they will travel to Daytona Beach.