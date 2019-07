Arlings to celebrate 65th anniversary

MINSTER — Virgil and Martha Arling will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary with family and friends on July 21, 2019, at the American Legion in Minster, Ohio.

Virgil and the former Martha Schroeder were married on July 24, 1954, at St Augustine Catholic Church in Minster, OH.

They are the parents of eight children, Jerry and Barb Arling, Cindy and Terry Liette, Brenda and Bill McCroskey, Linda and Brad Holdren, Jeff and Marna Arling, Mark and Karen Arling, Chris and Bruce Shinabery, and Mike and Chyna Arling. They also have 15 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.