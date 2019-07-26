Couple to celebrate golden anniverary

MCCARTYVILLE — Stanley and Patricia Prenger, of McCartyville, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 4 in the Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church with a 10 a.m. Mass and then a family dinner at a local restaurant. A family vacation to Hocking Hills was taken in June.

Stan and the former Patricia Albers were married Aug. 2, 1969, at the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Cassella by the Rev. Edward Vonderhaar.

The wedding party consisted of Carol (Prenger) Fortman as maid of honor, and Joan (Prenger) Homan and Marlene (Mayo) Albers as bridesmaids. Dennis Albers served as best man. The groomsmen were Morris Albers and Clemens Prenger. A reception was held at the Osgood Legion Hall.

Stan and Pat are the parents of two children, Steve and Teresa (Heitkamp) Prenger, of Minster, and Janet and Shawn Ronicker, of Troy. They have six grandchildren.

Stan retired in 2008 from the Minster Local School District after 30 years of services as a special education teacher. Pat retired from Lawlers Flowers and Gifts after 20 years as a bookkeeper.

Stan and Pat started their life together as grain and hog farmers on the family farm east of Minster. They have enjoyed many trips throughout the United States over the years. They have traveled to the Holy Land, Italy, Spain and Austria. They have also gone on trips to Fatima, Portugal, and Lourdes in Francs and a trip to the Prenger homestead in Germany.

They enjoy following the Ohio State Buckeyes, Cincinnati Reds and the Minster Wildcats and the many sporting events of their grandchildren. They also enjoy playing cards with their card club and vacationing in Florida during the winter.

Stan still farms with his son, Steve, and Pat enjoys her vegetable garden and her many flower beds. Pat also enjoys reading, as well as creative cooking and many crafts.