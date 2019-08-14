Jacksons to celebrate platinum anniversary

SIDNEY — Thomas and Charlotte Jackson, of Sidney, will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary Aug. 18, 2019, at an open house from 3 to 5 p.m. in the friendship center of the First Baptist Church in Sidney. Guests should enter by North Street door. They request that gifts be omitted.

Thomas and the former Charlotte Reeder were married Aug. 21, 1949, during a 2:30 p.m. ceremony in the First Baptist Church. Witnesses were matron of honor Pauline Bryan, sister of the bride, bridesmaid Betty Lindsey, best man Harold Jackson and flower girl Marilyn Zedeker.

Thomas is the son of the late J.C. and Laura Jackson. Charlotte is the daughter of the late Lloyd and Elsie Reeder.

The Jacksons have two sons and one daughter, Steven and Donna Jackson, of Delaware, Joseph and Karen Jackson, of Columbus, and Joyce and Denny Nelson, of Port Clinton.

They have three grandchildren and five step grandchildren, one great grandchild and eight step great grandchildren.

Tom retired from Sidney Tire in 1993. Charlotte retired from Monarch Cleaners in 1993.

They enjoy the Cincinatti Reds and Ohio State Buckeyes.