Wilson Health announces August blood drive

SIDNEY – Wilson Health will host a community blood drive Tuesday, Aug. 27, from noon to 6 p.m. in the Wilson Health Professional Building, Rooms A-B, 915 W. Michigan Ave., Sidney. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the Community Blood Center “My Commitment Defines Me – I Donate Blood” T-shirt. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220.

The “My Commitment Defines Me” T-shirt is the CBC donor gift until Aug. 31. It’s the second of three T-shirt designs in the Lifesaving Adventure campaign.

Everyone who registers to donate through Nov. 2 is automatically entered in the drawing to win the grand prize YETI Adventure Package. It features a YETI Tundra Cooler, plus 27 genuine YETI accessories including a pair of Base Camp chairs.

CBC is offering new opportunities to donate platelets and plasma at community blood drives. These blood components are vital for the treatment of cancer, trauma, organ transplant, and burn patients. Platelet and plasma donors are in high demand, especially those with blood types A, AB, or B positive. Find out more at www.GivingBlood.org or talk to an apheresis specialist at 937-461-3220.