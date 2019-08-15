Couple celebrates golden anniversary

SIDNEY—Dennis and Linda Jaques will celebrate 50 years of marriage with a quiet dinner surrounded by their children and children’s spouses.

Dennis Jaques and the former Linda Fisher were married on a sunny day on Aug. 2, 1969, at The Methodist Church in Clintwood, Virginia. Witnesses to the wedding were matron of honor Dean Fisher and best man Gale Akers.

Dennis and Linda are the parents of six children, Sharon (Brewer) and Don Ike, Marsha and Bill Longbrake, Tina Jaques, Misty and Chuck Hoffman, all of Sidney, and Doug Brewer and Daphne Kendall, who are both deceased. They have 21 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren.

Dennis Jaques is the son of Charles and Ora (Martin) Jaques, both deceased. He is the brother of Charlie (Jeannie) Jaques, of Sidney, Larry (Shirley) Honaker, of Eugene Oregon, and Marion T. Honaker, of Christiansburg, Ohio. Siblings Reba Jones, Wanda Travert, Floyd Honaker, Dorothy Smith, Paul Honaker, Phillip Honaker, Roy Jaques and James Jaques, are deceased.

Linda Jaques is the daughter of Charlie and Mattie (Robertson) Fisher, both deceased. She is the sister of Charles Fisher, Billy Joe Fisher, and Rebecca Jane (Fisher) Wallace, all deceased.

Dennis Jaques retired from Emerson Climate Technologies in 2009. Linda retired from Wilson Memorial Hospital in 2003.

They met at the roller skating rink in Sidney.

Dennis and Linda are fond of bingo, puzzlebooks, and spending time with their grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They attend the First Church of the Nazarene in Sidney.