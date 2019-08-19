Heitbrinks celebrate 60th anniversary

MINSTER—James and Mary Jean Heitbrink will celebrate 60 years of marriage on Sept. 1 with an 11:30 a.m. Mass at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Minster, followed by a family gathering. They also plan to enjoy a weekend away with their six children and their spouses sometime this fall.

James and the former Mary Jean Hoying were married on a hot, muggy morning on Aug. 29, 1959, at 9 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church in St. Patricks. The wedding Mass was followed with lunch, dinner, and dancing at Kemper’s Grove in Egypt. The ceremony was officiated by Mary Jean’s uncle, the Rev. Leo Hoying. Witnesses to the ceremony were maid of honor Diane (Hoying) Gels, bridesmaids Janet (Heitbrink) Borgerding, deceased, and Lois (Koverman) Drees, junior bridesmaid Monica (Hoying) Boerger, flower girls Rita (Hoying) Sollmann and Carol (Mescher) Francis, best man Maurice Heitbrink, and groomsmen Tom Oldiges and Paul Homan, deceased.

James and Mary Jean are the parents of Marge and Tim Baumer, of Minster, Mark and Lynne Heitbrink, of Minster, Kay and Ron Wolters, of McCartyville, John and Sheila Heitbrink, of Minster, Jane and Matt Ratermann, of Fort Loramie, and Tony and Tammy Heitbrink, of Minster. They have 14 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Mary Jean is the daughter of the late Ray and Ludwina Hoying, of St. Patricks. James is the son of the late Ben and Alma Heitbrink, of Egypt.

James and Mary Jean met at a dance at Eldora Park.

They are both retired farmers.

James and Mary Jean both enjoy following their grandkids’ activities, and spending time with family and friends. They are members of St. Augustine Catholic Church in Minster.