Kellars celebrate 60th anniversary

COVINGTON — Roland and Helen Kellar will celebrate 60 years of marriage on Aug. 29. Roland and Helen were married on a hot day on Aug. 29, 1959, at 7:30 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Covington.

Roland and the former Helen Roeth were married by the Rev. George Stadler. The wedding ceremony was followed with a reception in the church basement, where they and their guests enjoyed cake and punch.

Witnesses to the ceremony were maid of honor was Marilyn (Roeth) Ryan, best man John Scarbrough, bridesmaids Joyce (Booher) Neth and Shirley (Durand) Heffner, junior bridesmaid Kathleen (Kellar) Lawson, flower girl Debbie (Roeth) Brown and ring bearer Dave Roeth. Ushers included Richard, Harold, Jack and Fred Roeth, while the acolyte was Gary Roeth. After the wedding, the couple left for Leonardwood, Missouri where Roland continued basic training in the army.

The couple first met at the 36 Skate Club in Piqua in the fall of 1958.

Roland and Helen have four children, Roland Jr. and Teckla Kellar, of Piqua; Dan and Lisa Kellar, of Toledo; Gwen and Doug Shoemaker, of McCartyville; and Christine and Brian Helman, of Sidney. They have 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. One grandchild, Kevin, is deceased.

Helen is the daughter of the late Roy and Gertrude Roeth, of Houston. She has eight siblings, Richard, deceased; Harold, of Sidney; Jack, of Troy; Fred, of Nebraska; Marilyn, of Springfield; Charles, deceased; Gary, of Piqua; and Dave, of Houston.

Roland is the son of the late Raymond and Alberta Kellar, of Covington. He has two siblings, Ramona (McGillvary), deceased, and Kathleen (Lawson), of Covington.

Helen was a custodian at Hardin Elementary School before retiring in the summer of 2008. Roland retired in December of 2017 after 26 years in the maintenance department at Wilson Memorial Hospital. He previously worked at Dinner Bell for over 29 years in maintenance, electricity, and amonia refrigeration.

Roland and Helen both enjoy gardening and spending time with their family. They are members of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Covington.