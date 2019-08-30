Wilberdings celebrate 50th anniversary

PIQUA — Larry and Donna Wilberding celebrated 50 years of marriage on July 5 with a vow renewal during a Mass officiated by the Rev. Dan Hunt at St. Mary Catholic Church in Piqua. The ceremony was followed by a homecoming celebration with their family.

Larry and the former Donna Albert were married on Aug. 9, 1969, at Christ the King Catholic Church in Indianapolis. The ceremony was officiated by Larry’s uncle, the Rev. Carl Wilberding.

Larry and Donna have three children, Christopher and Lauren Wilberding, of Libertyville, Illinois, Lisa Samangy, of Monaca, Pennsylvania, and Stephanie Wilberding, of Los Angeles, California. They have four grandchildren, Dominic, Gabriel, Adele and Ryan.

Larry graduated from the University of Dayton in 1966 with a Bachelors of Science in secondary education. Donna graduated from Marian University with a Bachelors of Arts in education with a minor in psychology.

Following their wedding, the couple moved to Fort Recovery, where both were employed as high school teachers. In 1977, they moved to Piqua where Larry assumed the principalship at Houston High School, followed by future employment at the Shelby County Education Service Center, Lehman Catholic High School, and Elizabeth’s New Life Center. Donna assumed a Spanish teaching position at Newton High School in 1979 where she taught for 21 years as well as four years at Lehman Catholic High School. Both retired in 2009.