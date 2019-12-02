Couple celebrates 50 years of marriage

SIDNEY— Mark and Jeanne Schlagetter celebrated 50 years of marriage on Nov. 30, 2019, with an open house at the Sidney American Legion, hosted by their children.

Mark and the former Jeanne Gaier were married on Dec. 13, 1969, at 11 a.m. at St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Bowling Green. The ceremony was officiated by the Rev. Joseph O’Brian.

Witnesses to the ceremony were maid of honor Jo (Gaier) Hinker, best man Mitchell Dilbone and usher James Gaier.

The couple first met through friends.

Mark and Jeanne have five children, Monica Schlagetter, of Greensboro, North Carolina; Kari and James Riley, of Richmond Hill, Georgia; Blaine and Trista Schlagetter, of Delaware; Travis Schlagetter, of Hillard; and Lindsay Schlagetter, of Sidney. They have four grandchildren.

Jeanne is the daughter of the late Paul E. and Bernadette Gaier, of Sidney. She has five siblings, James and Carol Gaier; Jo and Neal Hinker; Mark and Peggy Gaier; Dale and Kathy Gaier; and Duane and Tawnya Gaier.

Mark is the son of the late Richard and Genevieve Schlagetter, of Columbus. He has three siblings, Richard and the late Diane Cole; the late Stephen and Peggy Schlagetter; and the late Karen Schlagetter.

Jeanne was a teacher at Holy Angels and retired in 2010. Mark was a machinist at Sidney Tool & Die, Inc. and retired in 2012.

Jeanne enjoys sewing, reading, and gardening. Mark enjoys golf and reading. They both enjoy traveling, volunteering, and family activities.