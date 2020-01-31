Couple celebrates golden anniversary

SIDNEY — Thomas and Carol Stiver, of Sidney, will celebrate 50 years of marriage with a party at Sidney Elks Lodge on Saturday, March 21, at 4 p.m. The couple asks that gifts be omitted.

Thomas and the former Carol Looker were married on a freezing, snowy day on Dec. 27, 1969, at United Methodist Church in Sidney. Of the 250 guests invited to the wedding, only 50 showed up. Thomas and his best man, Roger Grube, had went hunting and were almost late for the wedding, and as Thomas was walking Carol up the steps to see the minister, he stepped on her dress, ripping it.

Witnesses to the wedding were maid of honor Betty Blue; bridesmaids Edith (Looker) Marchal, Vicki (Looker) Belt, Mary Looker and the late Ann (Looker) Clark; and best man Roger Grube.

The couple met at a strip near the old Frisch’s restaurant on Wapakoneta Avenue in Sidney.

Thomas and Carol are the parents of Tabitha and Chuck Hughes, Susan and Brad Bishop, Annette Wooddell and Todd Jordan, Carolyn Elsass and Curt O’Neal, and Betty and Todd Jones, all of Sidney. They have 14 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Thomas is the son of the late Edward and Ellen Stiver, of Sidney. He has 10 siblings: the late Kenny and Edith Grube, of St. Paris; the late Roger and Cindy Grube, of Spring Hill, Florida; the late Larry and Sharon Grube, of Piqua; the late Harry Stiver, of St. Paris; the late Betty Stiver, of Sidney; the late Terry Stiver, of Jackson Center; Carl Grube, of Jackson Center; Gary Stiver, of Jackson Center; Shirley Valandingham, of Jackson Center; and Nancy and Ed Pike, of Sidney.

Carol is the daughter of the late Carl and Waneta Looker, of Sidney. She has eight siblings: Jim and Karen Looker, of Goshen, Indiana; Roger and Carol Looker, of Covington; John and Kathy Looker, of Mason; Edith and Don Marchal, of Fort Loramie; Vicki and Tim Belt, of Sidney; Betty Blue, of Sidney; Mary Looker, of Piqua; and the late Ann Clark, of Piqua.

Thomas is retired from Formed Fiber and had previously worked at Monarch for over 24 years. Carol is retired from Fairhaven after working there for 27 years.

The couple enjoys golfing and spending time with family.