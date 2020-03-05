Couple celebrates 50 years

SIDNEY — Jerry and Linda Marvin, of Sidney, will celebrate 50 years of marriage with family in a private gathering in March.

Jerry and the former Linda Hammons were married March 6, 1970, in a ceremony in DeGraff. Witnesses to the wedding were Jerry’s brother Ron Marvin, and his wife, Anne Marvin. Jerry and Linda were originally introduced by mutual friends.

Jerry and Linda are the parents of five children; Sherrie Casad-Lodge and David Lodge, Brian and Nicole Marvin, of Sidney, Kathleen Wade, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Kenny Marvin, of Coldwater, and the later Robert Marvin. They have six grandchildren, Alyssa Myers, Megan Marvin, Morgan Marvin and Jordan Marvin, of Sidney, and Kristina Marvin and Kaitlyn Marvin, of Pennsylvania. They also have three great-grandchildren with another great-grandson and great-granddaughter expected to arrive later this year.

Linda was born and raised in St. Marys. She is the daughter of the late Charles and Betty Hammons. Linda is retired from K-Mart and also worked for the Shelby County Historical Society. One of 10 children, Jerry is the son of the late Delmar and Thelma Marvin and was raised in Shelby County. He is retired from Milligan’s Construction and H.B. Products. Both enjoy spending time with their family and in recent years, have traveled frequently. A trip to California with their eldest daughter, Sherrie, is planned for later this year.