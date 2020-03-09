Frantoms celebrate 50 years

SIDNEY — Kenneth and Brenda Frantom, of Sidney, will celebrate 50 years of marriage on March 14. Their children are planning a private celebration, reminiscing through wonderful memories and giving thanks for 50 years by transporting them back to the 70s.

Kenneth and the former Brenda Ely were wed at Springcreek United Church of Christ near Fletcher, Ohio at 2:30 p.m. in the afternoon on March 14, 1970, by the Rev. Leon Mindt and the Rev. Delbert Butts. Witnesses included the maid of honor, Diane Ely, and bridesmaids Jill Ely and Diane Ely. The best man was the groom’s friend, Von Mohler. Ushers included Norman Frantom and Dennis Ely.

Kenneth and Brenda met when the newspaper encouraged readers to write to young Shelby County soldiers who had been shipped off to help the Vietnam War effort. They have a container of letters they exchanged while Kenneth was stationed stateside and in Vietnam. Although both were Shelby County residents, they had not met previously. Kenneth was a 1963 graduate of Houston High School and then served three years in the Army. Brenda was a 1964 graduate of Sidney High School and then graduated from The Ohio State University in 1968. Kenneth and Brenda are lifelong farmers in southern Shelby County, and Brenda is a retired teacher from Sidney City Schools.

Kenneth and Brenda are the parents of Jason and Angie Frantom, of Sidney, Heather and Eric Norton, of New Paris, and Karyn and John Kelbaugh, of Aledo, Texas. The have 10 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Brenda is the daughter of the late Raymond and Jeannette Ely, of Sidney. She is the sister of Ronald Ely, of Sidney, Dennis Ely, of Sanford, Florida, Diane Schell, of Deltona, Florida, the late Mike Ely, and Jill Wesbecher, of Bentonville, Arkansas.

Kenneth is the son of the late Clyde and Betty Frantom, of Sidney. He is the brother of Naomi Maurer, of Anna, and Norman Frantom, of Sidney.

Kenneth and Brenda enjoy attending their grandchildren’s events, meeting with their long-time Shelby County Farm Bureau group, volunteering for various local events and organizations, and traveling — especially to go see other fields of corn and soybeans. They are members of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Piqua.