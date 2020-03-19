Couple celebrates 50 years

FORT LORAMIE — Jim and Gretchen Eilerman will celebrate 50 years of marriage with family. The celebration will be held at a later date.

Jim and the former Gretchen Van Oss were married on April 4, 1970, at 1:30 p.m. at St. Augustine Church in Minster. The ceremony was officiated by the Rev. John Spatt.

Jim and Gretchen are the parents of Matt and Tracy Eilerman, Brian and Kari Eilerman, Beth Eilerman and Lindsey Eilerman, all of Fort Loramie. They have 10 grandchildren.

Gretchen is the daughter of the late Ed and Elsie Van Oss, of Minster. She is the sister of Ellen and Paul Zircher, of Fort Loramie, and Mark and Jean Van Oss, of Seattle, Washington.

Jim is the son of the late Albert and Rosella Eilerman, of Fort Loramie. He is the brother of Millie and the late Rich Eilerman, of Fort Loramie, Ellen and Roger Borchers, of Franklin, Tennessee, Mark Eilerman, of Marshville, North Carolina, Doris and Terry Ward, of Sidney, and Diane and Larry Martino, of Versailles.

Jim and Gretchen met at Brucken’s in Fort Loramie.

Gretchen retired from Sterile Processing Tech in 2013. Jim retired from Baumer Construction in 2011. They are both members of St. Michael’s in Fort Loramie and enjoy watching their grandkids’ activities.