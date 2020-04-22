Couple celebrates 60 years of marriage

MCCARTYVILLE — Clarence and Mary Jane Watercutter, of McCartyville, will celebrate 60 years of marriage on April 30. A celebration will be held at a later date.

Clarence and the former Mary Jane Dressman were married on April 30, 1960, at 9:30 a.m. at Holy Angels Catholic Church in Sidney. It was a rainy morning with sunshine arriving later in the day. The Rev. Alfred Drapp officiated the ceremony. Witnesses to the wedding were Ruth Ann (Dressman) Longbrake, Sylvia (Dressman) Warfield, Debbie (Watercutter) Maloon, Tom Grilliot and Wayne Taubken.

The couple met through a friend of Mary Jane’s who knew Clarence’s brother.

Clarence and Mary Jane are the parents of Mike and Kelly Watercutter, of Troy, John and Joanna Watercutter, of Versailles, Kentucky, Kathy Watercutter, of McCartyville, and Beth and Neal Monnin, of Troy. They have nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren with two more on the way.

Mary Jane is the daughter of the late Richard and Ruth Dressman, of Sidney. She is the sister of the late Roy and Ruth Ann Longbrake, of Fort Meyers, Florida, Dick and Doris Dressman, of Peoria, Arizona, Sylvia and the late Fred Warfield, of Sidney, Georgina and the late Joe Dressman, of Sidney, and the late Gene and Martha Watkins, of Maplewood.

Clarence is the son of the late Clarence Sr. and Mildred Watercutter. He was raised by his late grandparents Frank and Francis Watercutter, of McCartyville. He is the brother of Jim and Carol Watercutter, of Heath.

Mary Jane is a retired sacristan at Sacred Heart Church in McCartyville, and retired in December 2019. Clarence reited from the Ford Engine Plant in Lima in 1998.

Clarence enjoys tending to both flower and vegetable gardens, playing cards, and watching sports on tv. Mary Jane enjoys reading, baking, and playing cards. They are both members of Sacred Heart Church in McCartyville.