Couple celebrates 50 years

RUSSIA — Dale and Kathy Nichols, of Russia, will celebrate 50 years of marriage on May 9. They will celebrate their anniversary at a later date.

Dale and the former Kathy Francis were married on May 9, 1970 at Saint Remy Catholic Church in Russia. The Monsignor Joseph Schneider officiated the ceremony. Witnesses to the ceremony were Shirley (Francis) Shenk, Renee (Francis) Purpus, Joan (Nichols) Ward, Janice (Nichols) Davis, Joyce (Franchis) McClane, Mary Jo (Paulus) Davis, Anne (Borchers) Brush, Dianne (Woehrmeyer) Sielschott, Bill Francis, Tom Borchers, Dave Francis, Greg Brush, Mark Quinter, Butch Ward, and Vic Elliot.

Dale and Kathy are the parents of Stacey and Craig Fiessinger, of Russia, Ryan and Amanda Nichols, of Oakwood, Krista and Matt Hein, of Centerville, and Betsy and Gus Laver, of Centerville. Their grandchildren are Ellie Fiessinger, Anna Fiessinger, Ross Fiessinger, Finley Nichols, Nash Nichols, Pepper Nichols, Miles Hein, Jude Hein, Ivy Hein, Van Laver, and Lucy Laver.

Kathy is the daughter of the late Thomas and Corrine Francis, of Russia. She is the sister of William and Mary Lou Francis, of Russia, Shirley and James Shenk, of Minster, David and Clarice Francis, of Troy, Patrick and Susan Francis, of Troy, Renee and Jay Purpus, of Minster, and Brad and Missy Francis, of Russia.

Dale is the son of Myrtle Nichols and the late Jack Nichols, of Jackson Center. Dale is the brother of the late Michael Nichols, Joan and Butch Ward, of Sidney, Janice and Robert Davis, of Sidney, and Jennifer and William Miller, of Huntsville.

The couple met in high school.

Kathy continues to sell Mary Kay Cosmetics for 40 years and has had an in-home business, Kathy’s Collections. Dale retired from Superior Aluminum Products after 45 years of service.

The couple enjoys travelling and spending time with their family and friends. They are members of St. Remy Catholic Church in Russia.