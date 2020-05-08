Hicks to celebrate 50 years

BRADFORD — Tony and Vicki Hicks will celebrate 50 years of marriage on June 12. They will celebrate their anniversary at a later date.

Tony and Vicki were married on June 12, 1970, at Sidney Missionary Church in Sidney. It was a packed church and a very warm Friday evening. They opened gifts until 11:30 p.m., and then left for their week-long honeymoon to Indian Lake.

Tony and Vicki are the parents of Shawn and Elisha Hicks, of Piqua, and Brandon and Josie Hicks, of Piqua. They have nine grandchildren.

Vicki is the daughter of Alice Rice and the late Kenneth Ferree, Sr. She is the sister of Ken and Linda Ferree, of Troy, and Elaine and Jim Fitchpatrick, of Port Jefferson.

Tony is the son of Arlene and the late Keith Hicks. He is the brother of Chris and Vickie Hicks, of West Manchester, Anita White of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Dan and Barb Hicks, of Bradford, Tim and Sheri Hicks, of Bradford, and Kathy and Rick Grove, of Arcanum.

Tony is a 1968 graduate from New Madison High School and served in the Navy from 1970 to 1972, serving on the U.S.S. American air craft carrier and stationed in Norfolk, Virginia. He served in the Mediterranean Sea and Vietnam. He had worked at Treaty City Plumbing, B&B Railroad, Norcold Division of Stolle, and Superior Brand Meats. He retired from General Motors at Moraine Assembly in 2002. After retiring, he spent six months out west working on a harvesting crew and has spent five different weeks hiking the Appalachian Trail. He has also maintained several part-time jobs since retiring from GM, which include hauling cattle, helping several farmers plant and harvest, delivering cabinets all over the country, working at two fertilizer plants and for a lawn care company.

Vicki is a 1969 graduate from Sidney High School and a 1970 graduate from Miami Jacobs College. She worked at the law offices of Boller and Boller in Sidney and also in the Admissions Office of Edison State College, in Piqua.

Tony enjoys cleaning up their woods and planting daffodils in the woods. He also enjoys going to basketball games and attending any sports his grandchildren are in. He collects pens, pencils, agricultural hats, and 1/64 farm implements.

Vicki enjoys reading and putting jigsaw puzzles together. She is part of the Sister ‘N Spirit book club at her local library. She collects lighthouses, sailor statutes and Jimmie Johnson Nascar items.

They both enjoy playing cards and vacationing to Myrtle Beach for six weeks during the winter.

They are both members of the Pleasant View Missionary Church, in Greenville.