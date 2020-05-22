JACKSON CENTER — Terry and Georgia Brunson will celebrate 50 years of marriage on May 23, 2020.

Terry and Georgia were married on May 23, 1970, at St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church in Seward, Nebraska.

Terry graduated from Jackson Center High School in 1967 and served in the Army from 1968 to 1969. Georgia graduated from Jackson Center High School in 1968 and is a 1992 graduate of Hi Point Nursing.

They are the parents of Brady Brunson, of Jackson Center, Kendra Combs, of Loveland, Brandon Brunson, of Marysville, and Todd Brunson, of Troy.

Terry is the son of the late Carl and Virginia Brunson. He is the brother of Ronald and Gerri Brunson, of Wright City, Missouri, Steve and Bonnie Brunson, of Anna, and Cheryl Brunson, of Jackson Center.

Georgia is the daughter of the late Tom and Beulah Ellis, of Marysville, Kansas. She is the sister of Gary and Nita Cooper and the late Donna Cooper, of Milford, Nebraska, Linda and the late Don Mundhenke, of Lincoln, Nebraska, Erla and the late Don Heyen, of Lincoln, Nebraska, and David and Usala Armstrong, of Lincoln, Nebraska.

Terry is retired from Formed Fiber in Sidney. Georgia is retired from Lima Memorial Hospital, in Lima.

Terry enjoys fishing, gardening and listening to sports. Georgia enjoys listening to music, reading and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.