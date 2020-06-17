Couple celebrates 50 years

ANNA — Ron and Shirley Dunn, of Anna, will celebrate 50 years of marriage with family on a later date.

Ron and the former Shirley Schipper were married at Immaculate Conception Church in Botkins on June 27, 1970. It was a hot, sunny day. The Rev. Robert J. Bastian officiated the ceremony. Witnesses to the wedding were maid and matron of honor Sandy Bruns and Patty Butcher. Bridesmaids were Jackie Maurer, Mary Jane Sollamon, the late Jane Elliott, Jane Steinke and Dixie Dunn. The flower girls were Janet Schnipple and Judy Oellerman. The ring bearer was Chris Crawford. The best man was Dan Schnipple. The groomsmen were the late Wayne Dunn, Jerry Bruns, Ron Schipper, Don Schipper, Gary Sollamon and Jerry Wannemacher.

Ron and Shirley are the parents of Lori and Eric Weber, of Anna. They have one grandson, Austin Liess, of Anna, and two stepgrandsons, Tony Weber, of Sidney and Tim Weber, of Lima.

Shirley is the daughter of the late Norbert and Theresa Schipper. She is the sister of Sandy and Jerry Bruns, of Maria Stein, Patty and David Butcher, of Botkins, Don and Vicki Schipper, of Botkins, Ron and Katy Schipper, of Botkins, Jackie and Rodney Maurer, of Botkins, Judy and John Oellerman, of Botkins, and Janet and Jerry Schnipple, of Wapakoneta.

Ron is the son of the late Harold and Thelma Dunn, of Sidney. He is the brother of the late Wayne Dunn.

Ron retired from Crown in New Breman after 46 years. Shirley worked at Crown for ten years, Leader Sportswear in Sidney for seven years, was in childcare for ten years before going to Dayton and worked for Morning Pride/Honeywell for almost 20 years before she retired.

The couple are avid sports fans of the Anna Rockets, Reds and Bengals. They love to travel and have been on several cruises to the Caribbean, Mexico, and the Panama Canal. They enjoy bus trips which have taken them to Cape Cod, Washington D.C., Tennessee, and Branson. Their favorite place to travel is Atlantic Beach, North Carolina which they have gone for over 45 years. They call that their home away from home.

Ron was on the Anna Council for 20 years and they both were on different clubs and organizations to support youth sports. Ron also coached a traveling girls softball team for almost ten years. Shirley loves to paint Christmas ornaments and decor. She loves to bowl and has bowled at the same bowling ally for 52 years. She also loves to go to Move and Groove at the Sidney Senior Center. They both love to take lengthy walks.