Egberts celebrate 50 years

BOTKINS — Raymond and Janice Egbert, of Botkins, will celebrate 50 years of marriage on July 4 with a vowel renewal ceremony at 1:30 p.m. An open house will follow from 2 to 4 p.m. at Immanuel Church in Kettlersville. They will take a family trip with their children and grandchildren later in the year.

The couple asks that gifts be omitted.

Raymond and the former Janice Huelsman were married on July 4, 1970, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Coldwater. The day was sunny, hot and humid. The ceremony was officiated by the Rev. Clarence F. Leiold and the late Rev. James Egbert. Witnesses to the wedding were Marilyn (Egbert) Black, Debra Nisewarner, Judy Dalk, Kathy Watercutter, Mary Jo Schmiesing, Joyce Keller, the late John Egbert, William Huelsman, Don Calloway, Steve Jones, Terry Cole and the late Larry Dammeyer.

The bride’s sister, Barbara (Huelsman) Smith, was in a bad car accident a week before the wedding. She was unable to take part as the maid of honor or attend the wedding due to her injuries. The entire wedding party including the parents of the bride and bridegroom went to the hospital after the ceremony to visit her.

Raymond and Janice met at a dance at the Crystal Ball in Frenchtown.

Raymond and Janice are the parents of Theresa and Shannon Holt, David and Rebecca Egbert, and Amanda and Mike Martin. They have eight grandchildren.

Raymond is the son of the late Raymond Sr. and Thelma Egbert, of Botkins. He is the brother of the late Laverne Alexander, of Kettlersville.

Janice is the daughter of the late Eugene and Leona Huelsman, of Coldwater. She is the sister of Barbara Smith, of New Knoxville, Debra Nisewarner, of Celina, and William Huelsman, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Raymond is a U.S. Army Veteran and served as a military policeman. He is a retired dairy farmer and construction worker. Janice is a retired dairy farmer, office manager and child care provider.

Raymond enjoys woodworking and helping on the family farm, which has been in the family for 100 years. Many handmade wood items can be found in his children’s homes and he has built many things for his grandchildren.

Janice enjoys tending to her flower garden and sewing. She has gifted many handmade items to her children and grandchildren.

The couple enjoys attending their grandchildren’s sporting events, school activities and junior fair shows.

They are members of Immanuel Church in Kettlersville.