Couple celebrates 50 years

HARDIN — Michael and Jayne Knouff will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on July 19, 2020, with an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Crossroads in Hardin. The couple ask that gifts be omitted.

Michael and the former Jayne Slagle were united in marriage on July 11, 1970, at the New Hope Methodist Church at 7:30 p.m. The Rev. Dale Ritts and the Rev. Richard Davis officiated the ceremony. It was a very hot and humid day. Witnesses to the wedding were matron of honor Diane Courter and bridesmaids Carol Ann Slagle, Maria (Knouff) Mariano and the late Debi Schaffner, flower girl Angela Slagle, ring bearer David J. Slagle, best man Steve Knouff, and groomsmen David Slagle, Larry Slagle and Phil Courter. Sam Pellman was the organist and Larry Knouff was the vocalist.

The couple had their first date at Jayne’s junior prom.

Jayne is the daughter of the late John and Carolyn Slagle and Michael is the son of the late Clarence and Grace Knouff. The couple are the parents of Patrick and Jenny Knouff, of Fort Loramie, and Nicole and Lance Hill, of Quincy. They have six grandchildren, Emily, Alex and Spencer Knouff and Cheyenne, Savannah and Lane Hill.

The couple raised their children on their family farm that had dairy and grain. They continue to grain farm with their sons and grandsons.

Mike and Jayne enjoy wintering in Lake Placid, Florida, at their winter home.