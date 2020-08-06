Couple celebrates 50 years

SIDNEY — Larry and Ann Allen, of Sidney, will celebrate 50 years of marriage at a later date due to the coronavirus.

Larry and the former Ann Meeks were married at Neil Avenue Methodist Church in Columbus at 2:30 in the afternoon on Aug. 8, 1970. The Rev. Michael Baldwin officiated the ceremony. Witnesses to the wedding were maid of honor Debra Meeks, bridesmaids Kathy Lewis, Paula Roberts and Rebecca Meeks, best man Dan Allen, groomsmen Michael Anthony, Mike Matthaes and Don Meeks. Ringbearers were the bride’s three nephews: Tom, Tim and Jeff Meeks. The reception was held at the church and a family gathering was held at the mother of the bride’s house.

The couple honeymooned in Kentucky, visiting the Jenny Wiley and Natural Bridge State Parks and Bardstown, Kentucky.

Larry and Ann are the parents of Michael and Janie Allen, of West Chester; Lynn and Scott Haman, of Westerville; and Mark and Lindsey Allen, of Dublin. They are blessed with eleven grandsons: Ben, Will, Josh, Wes and Eli Allen; Luke, Lincoln and Bronson Haman; and Zach, Drew, and Nate Allen.

Ann is the daughter of the late Waldon and Laura Meeks, of Columbus. She is the sister of Joy and the late Larry Meeks, of Monroe, Don and Mary Meeks, of Columbus, Tom and Sally Meeks, of Columbus, and Debra and Glenn Lees of Croton.

Larry is the son of the late Elmer and Maxine Allen, of Sidney. He is the brother of Dan and Polly Allen, of Maplewood.

The couple met at a summer camp in Michigan, where they were introduced by Carol Gossard, a matchmaking cousin of Larry’s. Larry had traveled to Michigan after Carol told him about Ann, and they became pen pals and dated soon after. That Christmas he proposed with a diamond ring under the hood of a matchbox care doctored to look like a driver’s ed vehicle.

Larry is retired from teaching at Anna Local Schools and operating Allen’s Driving School for 43 years. Ann worked as a school nurse in Columbus in her early years before transitioning to a homemaker and mother.

The couple are best friends and enjoy working together outdoors in a big vegetable garden and multiple flower beds. Larry also likes to split firewood. They share a love of reading on the front porch and camping with family at many Ohio state parks. Larry and Ann have many wonderful memories from their travels around America and have traveled to Europe eight times.

They are members of Sidney First United Methodist Church.