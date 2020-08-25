Huelskamps celebrate 50 years

WAPAKONETA — Dave and Edie Huelskamp, of Wapakoneta, will celebrate 50 years of marriage with a celebration at the family farm hosted by their children on Saturday, Aug. 29.

Dave and the former Edie Hemmert were married on Aug. 29, 1970, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. It was a sunny and hot day. The Rev. Robert Bastian officiated the ceremony. Witnesses to the wedding were maid of honor Ann Vehorn, bridesmaids Betty Huelskamp, Kathy Sextro, Shirley Ellinger and Donna Silver, best man Larry Vehorn, and groomsmen Jim Huelskamp, Denny Huelskamp, John Hageman and Randy Keifer.

The couple went to school together.

Dave and Edie are the parents of Tracy and Jay Henschen, of St. Marys, Chad and Tonya Huelskamp, of Anna, Shelly Fisher, of Carmel, Indiana, Joe and Nicole Huelskamp, of Wapakoneta, Lisa and Dean Pitts, of Botkins, and Matt and Carrie Huelskamp, of Wapakoneta. They have 20 grandchildren.

Edie is the daughter of the late Elmo and Ruberta Hemmert, of Botkins. She is the sister of Shirley Ellinger, of Lima, Paulette Fisher, of Bowling Green, Ann Vehorn, of Anna, Dan Hemmert, of Sidney, Donna Silvers, of St. Marys, and Sherry Cisco, of Botkins.

Dave is the son of the late Victor and Rosella Huelskamp, of Wapakoneta. He is the brother of Jim Huelskamp, of Anna, Denny Huelskamp, of Botkins, Betty Huelskamp, of Wapakoneta, Kathy Sextro, of Minster, Lois Howell, of St. Marys, Jane Uppenkamp, of Wapakoneta, the late Marie Keifer, and the late Kenny Huelskamp.

Dave and Edie are both farmers and have worked for years on their family farm doing dairy and grain farming.

In their spare time, both Dave and Edie enjoy spending time with their grandkids and watching their sporting events.

They are members of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.