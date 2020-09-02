Couple celebrates 60th anniversary

ANNA — Damen and Rosalie Gaier, of Anna, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Sept. 10. To celebrate the occasion, a dinner party with their family will be held at the home of their daughter and son-in-law.

Damen and the former Rosalie Kistler were married at Ascension Catholic Church in Kettering at 10 a.m. on Sept. 10, 1960. The Rev. Arnold Witzman officiated the ceremony. It was a gorgeous, sunny, summer day. Witnesses to the wedding were best man John Gaier, groomsmen Dale Davis and Ed Zircher, maid of honor Cynthia Kistler, and bridesmaids Deanna Jenkins and Jodi Frantz. Following the ceremony a reception was held at the home of the bride’s family.

The couple met at a dance at the Crystal Ball Room in Frenchtown.

The couple are the parents of Scott and Barbara Gaier, of Anna, Deborah and Dennis Cain, of Anna, and Cheryl and David Liette, of Troy.

They are grandparents to Michelle and Matt Seger, Kelly and Rob Gaier-Evans, Jodi and Brian Wuebker, Jared and Georgia Gaier, Maria Gaier, Luke and Ashley Gaier, Joel Gaier, Caleb Gaier, Matthew and Sarah Cain, Erin and Justin Bennett, Renee and Daniel Blenman, Jay and Amy Cain, John Cain, Isaac Cain, Levi Cain, Brady and Kimmie Liette, Mikelle and Tony Fennell, Sasha Liette, Zoe Liette. There are 23 great-grandchildren with five on the way.

Damen is the son of the late Lawrence and Elizabeth Gaier, of Fort Loramie. He is the brother of Dennis and Esther Gaier, of Wapakoneta, John and Eileen Gaier, of Wapakoneta, and Wanda and the late Norman Gaier, of Piqua. Two other brothers are deceased.

Rosalie is the daughter of the late Leroy Kistler and Anna Mae Kistler, of Kettering and later of Clearwater, Florida. She is the sister of Marvin Kistler, of New Port Richey, Florida, Arthur Kistler, of Kettering, and Cynthia and Todd Walton, of Ocala, Florida.

Damen and Rosalie farm and have operated their construction business since 1973. They enjoy traveling and spending time with their family. Rosalie also enjoys gardening and reading.

They are members of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church.

