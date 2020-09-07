Couple celebrates 50th anniversary

NEW BREMEN — Gene and Dot Schwartz will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with an 11 a.m. Mass on Sunday, Sept. 13, at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in New Bremen, followed by a dinner at their home with their children.

Gene and the former Dorothy Schmidt were married on Sept. 5, 1970, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Osgood by the Rev. Robert Suver. Witnesses to the wedding were bridesmaids Mary Larger, Norma Barhorst, Marge Kitzmiller, Ruth Wall, Lois Elking, miniature bride Sue Barlage, groomsmen Fred Schwartz, John Schmidt, Richard Schmidt, the late Ken Kitzmiller, Bob Hull, and miniature groom Todd Kitzmiller.

Gene and Dot are the parents of Julie and Doug Roberts, of Newport, Michigan, Scott and Kristy Schwartz, of Minster, Jason and Paula Schwartz, of Minster, and Shannon Hanley of New Albany. They are the grandparents of Alexa, Zachary and Reanne Roberts, Darren Schwartz, Nora Schwartz, and Charlotte and Rowan Hanley.

Gene is the brother of Marge Kitzmiller, of Minster, Ruth Wall, of Tipp City, and Fred and Deb Schwartz, of St. Henry. Dot is the sister of John and Kathleen Schmidt, of Donnellon, Florida, Richard and Joni Schmidt, of Yorkshire, Mary and Joseph Larger, of Russia, Norma and Jim Barhorst, of Minster, Harry and Pam Schmidt, of Yorkshire, Marge and Tom Eilerman, of Versailles, Clete and Josie Schmidt, of Minster, and Helen and Brent Goins, of Sidney.