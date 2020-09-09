Helmans celebrate 60 years

ROSEWOOD — Duane and Carolyn Helman, of Rosewood, will celebrate 60 years of marriage on Sept. 11, 2020.

Duane and the former Carolyn Gross were married on Sept. 11, 1960, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Sidney.

Duane and Carolyn are the parents of Jeff and Cindy Helman, of Sidney, Jon and Miriam Helman, of Sidney, and Amy and Costa Kokoropoulos, of Oakwood. They have seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild and are expecting a second great-grandchild.

Duane is the son of the late Emory and Lucille Helman, of Hardin. He is the brother of Dennis and Karen Helman, of Sidney, the late David Helman, of Sidney, the late Larry Helman, and the twin of the late Dan Helman, of Sidney.

Carolyn is the daughter of the late Forest and Catherine Gross. She is the sister of Phyllis Lowe, of Union.

Duane and Carolyn farmed and owned and operated Rosewood Machine and Tool since 1972, and are currently retired. They raised their family in the faith and the love of God, and still do.

Duane enjoys restoring antique vehicles and tractors, and Carolyn enjoys connecting with friends and family and offering encouragement through God’s word.

They are members of the Cornerstone Assembly of God in Sidney.